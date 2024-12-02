61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies confirm identity of inmate who died in Ascension Parish jail Sunday

1 hour 25 minutes 15 seconds ago Monday, December 02 2024 Dec 2, 2024 December 02, 2024 10:31 AM December 02, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

DONALDSONVILLE - Deputies confirmed the identity of a 40-year-old man who died in custody at the Ascension Parish jail Sunday. 

The inmate was identified as 40-year-old Darvin Mumphrey of Donaldsonville. He was booked into the jail Saturday morning but later passed away. 

His cause of death is pending an autopsy. 

Trending News

Mumphrey was booked for domestic abuse and resisting an officer. Jail records show he has been booked in Ascension before for several bench warrants as well as further counts of domestic abuse. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days