Deputies confirm identity of inmate who died in Ascension Parish jail Sunday

DONALDSONVILLE - Deputies confirmed the identity of a 40-year-old man who died in custody at the Ascension Parish jail Sunday.

The inmate was identified as 40-year-old Darvin Mumphrey of Donaldsonville. He was booked into the jail Saturday morning but later passed away.

His cause of death is pending an autopsy.

Mumphrey was booked for domestic abuse and resisting an officer. Jail records show he has been booked in Ascension before for several bench warrants as well as further counts of domestic abuse.