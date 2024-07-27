78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Deputies asking for public's help with information about Kentwood homicide

Saturday, July 27 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

KENTWOOD - Deputies in Tangipahoa Parish are asking for information after a Mississippi man was found shot to death in his car Saturday morning. 

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said someone found 43-year-old Edward Robertson from Magnolia, Miss., found slumped over his steering wheel around 8:30 a.m. Deputies said Robertson's car was sitting idle in the middle of Brab Alford Lane and glass was scattered on the roadway. 

The sheriff's office asks that anyone who has information to determine a motive or suspects, call (985) 902-2008.

