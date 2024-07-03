90°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies asking for help in search for stolen boat
HAMMOND - Deputies are asking for help in locating a boat and its trailer that were believed to be stolen from the Club Deluxe Road area.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said the boat, a Shearwater center console boat, and its trailer were parked on Club Deluxe Road when they were believed to be stolen on June 16.
The total value of the boat and trailer is $75,000.
Trending News
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa at (1-800) 554-5245.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Livingston Parish sheriff announces three murder arrests in fentanyl-related overdose deaths
-
Lawyer for two jailed in Madison Brooks rape case files defamation suit...
-
New preparation for this year's Fireworks on the Mississippi
-
Deputies looking for two women caught on camera stealing puppies from Loranger...
-
Grosse Tete residents frustrated over drawbridge 'fix'