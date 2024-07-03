Deputies asking for help in search for stolen boat

HAMMOND - Deputies are asking for help in locating a boat and its trailer that were believed to be stolen from the Club Deluxe Road area.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said the boat, a Shearwater center console boat, and its trailer were parked on Club Deluxe Road when they were believed to be stolen on June 16.

The total value of the boat and trailer is $75,000.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa at (1-800) 554-5245.