Deputies arrest one, searching for others connected to Bayou L'Ourse robbery

BAYOU L'OURSE - Deputies arrested one person and are looking for others who allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint more than a year ago.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said on Dec. 28, 2023, a man was walking near the corner of La. 663 and La. 398 when he was hit in the head and then robbed by men wearing ski masks with guns. Deputies said they took his cash.

Alvin Fitch Jr. was arrested and held in Ascension Parish in May 2024. He was moved to Assumption Parish Jail in January for armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.

Deputies said they had warrants for other suspects but did not provide the charges they would face.