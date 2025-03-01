54°
Deputies arrest man wanted for burglary in Denham Springs
LIVINGSTON — The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man wanted for a vehicle burglary that occurred in Denham Springs earlier this month.
Deputies said that Layton LeBlanc had multiple felony warrants.
