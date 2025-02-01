Deputies arrest man for five counts of sexual battery, allegations of sexual abuse of juveniles

LIVINGSTON - A man was arrested for five counts of sexual battery due to allegations of sexual abuse of juveniles, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they began an investigation into allegations against Todd Shockley, 45, on Jan. 14. LPSO said the allegations are centered around sexual abuse of juveniles over the last year and a half and it led to victims disclosing the abuse.

Shockley is booked into Livingston Parish Detention Center on five counts of sexual battery. He is being held without bond.