Deputies arrest 20-year-old accused of shooting another man in Sugarland Park

BATON ROUGE - One person is in critical condition after a shooting at a park near the Baton Rouge-Central city limits on Jan. 3.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sugarland Drive. The victim, a 21-year-old man, had called 911 and told dispatchers he had been shot. Arrest documents later revealed the man had been inside his car when he was shot multiple times.

He was brought to a local hospital in critical condition.

Investigators were able to review security camera footage from around the park and found a vehicle traveling to and from the shooting scene around the time the shooting happened. The sheriff's office was able to identify Victor Torry, 20, as the owner of the car.

Investigators also searched the victim's phone, where they found he was talking with someone registered in his phone as "VIC."

Deputies arrested Torry on Wednesday. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of attempted second-degree murder.