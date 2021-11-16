64°
Deputies: 8-year-old brought loaded gun to elementary school
BATON ROUGE - Sheriff's deputies were called to an elementary school after a loaded handgun was found in an 8-year-old student's backpack.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the gun was found shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday at Park Elementary. The department said it's believed the child took the gun from a relative without their knowledge.
The Department of Children and Family Services was contacted about the incident.
