Department of Health, Office of Behavioral Health provides helpful crisis resources

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana is experiencing multiple crises that may be leaving residents with feelings of grief, fear, anxiety, depression or anger. From the ongoing recovery from Hurricane Laura, to COVID-19, to Hurricane Ida, emotions are strong and it may be helpful to talk to someone.
The Office of Behavioral Health is providing this list of resources for anyone experiencing a crisis. Trained and compassionate individuals are available to support Louisianans with a listening ear, provide information and connect to confidential mental health and substance abuse services.
Louisiana resources
- Keep Calm Line
- Phone: 1-866-310-7977
- Available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week
- Behavioral Health Recovery Outreach Line
- Phone: 1-833-333-1132
- Available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week
- For healthcare professionals and individuals in recovery
- Louisiana Spirit Crisis Counseling Program
- Website: http://ldh.la.gov/LouisianaSpirit
- Email: LouisianaSpiritInfo@la.gov
- Louisiana 211
- Phone: 2-1-1
- Website: https://www.louisiana211.org
- Free, 24/7 referral and information line that connects people to a wide range of health and human services
- National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Louisiana
- Website: https://namilouisiana.org
- Local Human Services Districts/Authorities
National resources
- SAMHSA Disaster Distress Helpline
- Phone: 1-800-985-5990
- Text TALKWITHUS to 66746
- American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
- Website: https://afsp.org/chapter/louisiana
- CrisisText Line
- Text REACHOUT to 741741 (available 24/7)
- National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
- Phone: 1-800-273-8255 (veterans press 1)
- En Espanol: 1-888-628-9454
- Deaf/Hard of Hearing: TTY 1-800-799-4889
- Website: www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org/GetHelp/LifelineChat.aspx
