Denham Springs teen has record performance at Youth World Weightlifting Championships

Courtesy of USA Weightlifting Facebook

LIMA, Peru - 15-year-old Denham Springs native and Live Oak High School student Brynn Catalano excelled at her first Youth World Weightlifting Championships.

Catalano, who weighed in at 55kg (121 pounds), competed for Team USA, where she went 5-for-6 and topped out at 73 kg (160 pounds) in the snatch and 88 kg (194 pounds) in the clean and jerk for a 161 kg (354 pound) total, which is an American record for youth 14-15.

Catalano's top snatch was a 1kg personal record that also tied the American record for youth 14-15. Her top clean and jerk was a 3 kg PR that was 2 kg shy of the American record.