Denham Springs St. Patrick's Main Street Day parade scheduled to roll later today is now canceled, officials said

Saturday, March 15 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Frederick Quinn

DENHAM SPRINGS — On Saturday morning, organizers of The Main Street St. Patrick's Day parade announced that the parade will not roll this weekend. 

The parade was originally set to roll on Saturday, March 15 at 5 p.m. Officials said the cancellation is related to concerns for public safety, road conditions, and police availability. 

Organizers said members are still encouraged to attend an after-party at Big Mike's, which is expected to roll, rain or shine.   

