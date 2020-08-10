94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Denham Springs restaurant defying mask mandate served shut-down order Monday

1 hour 13 minutes 38 seconds ago Monday, August 10 2020 Aug 10, 2020 August 10, 2020 2:49 PM August 10, 2020 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS - A restaurant that refused to close after losing its permit for defying the statewide mask mandate was served a judge's order requiring that it close its doors.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office says the parent company of Firehouse BBQ was served a temporary restraining order Monday calling for it to shut down. The state announced last week that a judge had signed the order after the restaurant stayed open all week despite losing its permit.

As of Monday morning, the restaurant was still taking customers.

You can read more on the temporary restraining order here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days