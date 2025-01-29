65°
Denham Springs police officer struck by vehicle while directing traffic
DENHAM SPRINGS - A Denham Springs police officer was struck by a vehicle while directing traffic on U.S. Highway 190 near Summer Street Wednesday, according to the Denham Springs Police Department.
Police say they were working an unrelated vehicle fire. The officer's injuries do not appear to be life threatening.
The vehicle did stop after hitting the officer. The investigation is ongoing.
