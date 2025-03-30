76°
Latest Weather Blog
Denham Springs Police looking for missing 15-year-old girl
DENHAM SPRINGS - Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who went missing from the Traci Avenue area of Denham Springs.
The Denham Springs Police Department said the teen was last seen wearing black leggings, a blue long-sleeve hoodie and black and white Vans shoes. She was carrying a black, fuzzy book sack.
Trending News
Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call (225) 665-5106.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Vacant house catches fire on Prescott Road; Investigators determine the cause as...
-
LSU falls to UCLA 72-65 in Elite 8 match-up
-
Flash floods swamp part of the region; motorists stranded in some areas...
-
Two Hammond men arrested for allegedly selling drugs out of apartment
-
Man sentenced to 20 years in 2023 homicide; judge also tacks on...
Sports Video
-
LSU falls to UCLA 72-65 in Elite 8 match-up
-
LSU women's basketball prepares for third straight Elite Eight appearance against UCLA
-
LSU women's basketball practices ahead of Sweet 16
-
No. 5 LSU baseball takes down Mississippi State 8-6 in game one...
-
Four LSU gymnasts take home All-SEC honors