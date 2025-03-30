76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Denham Springs Police looking for missing 15-year-old girl

Sunday, March 30 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS - Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who went missing from the Traci Avenue area of Denham Springs. 

The Denham Springs Police Department said the teen was last seen wearing black leggings, a blue long-sleeve hoodie and black and white Vans shoes. She was carrying a black, fuzzy book sack. 

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call (225) 665-5106. 

