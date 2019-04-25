Denham Springs Police Department K-9 gets new protective vest

DENHAM SPRINGS - A K-9 officer with the Denham Springs Police Department has gotten a new bullet and stab protective vest.

Koi, a Belgian Malinois, has been with the department since 2018.

According to a news release, Koi's vest was donated by Vested Interest in K9s Inc. The organization provides protective vests and other assistance to law enforcement dogs.

The vest was sponsored by Jessica Brighenty, Julie Brighenty-Fitzgerald, and friends. On the side, it reads, “In honor of John Henry Brighenty.”

