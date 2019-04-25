72°
Latest Weather Blog
Denham Springs Police Department K-9 gets new protective vest
DENHAM SPRINGS - A K-9 officer with the Denham Springs Police Department has gotten a new bullet and stab protective vest.
Koi, a Belgian Malinois, has been with the department since 2018.
According to a news release, Koi's vest was donated by Vested Interest in K9s Inc. The organization provides protective vests and other assistance to law enforcement dogs.
The vest was sponsored by Jessica Brighenty, Julie Brighenty-Fitzgerald, and friends. On the side, it reads, “In honor of John Henry Brighenty.”
For more information on Vested Interest, click here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Three dead, two injured in crash on I-12
-
Army Corps re-studying Amite River hoping for flood relief
-
Study finds Baton Rouge police significantly underpaid compared to other departments
-
Frenchtown Road Bridge remains closed for emergency repairs
-
Sheriff: High school student caught in gunfire, killed overnight
Sports Video
-
Tiger fans pumped for LSU's new athletic director
-
LSU introduces Scott Woodward as university's new athletics director
-
Coach O talks new AD Scott Wooodward, Joe Alleva's exit
-
LSU Gymnastics Prepares for NCAA Championship Final
-
Baton Rouge native said to replace Joe Alleva as LSU Athletics Director