72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Denham Springs Police Department K-9 gets new protective vest

17 hours 56 minutes 32 seconds ago Wednesday, April 24 2019 Apr 24, 2019 April 24, 2019 1:00 PM April 24, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS - A K-9 officer with the Denham Springs Police Department has gotten a new bullet and stab protective vest.

Koi, a Belgian Malinois, has been with the department since 2018.

According to a news release, Koi's vest was donated by Vested Interest in K9s Inc. The organization provides protective vests and other assistance to law enforcement dogs.

The vest was sponsored by Jessica Brighenty, Julie Brighenty-Fitzgerald, and friends. On the side, it reads, “In honor of John Henry Brighenty.”

For more information on Vested Interest, click here

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days