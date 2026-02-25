72°
Denham Springs police ask for help identifying person of interest in theft investigation
DENHAM SPRINGS — The Denham Springs Police Department has asked the public for help in identifying a person of interest in a theft investigation.
In photos provided by the department, the person can be seen wearing a blue bandana and navy blue top.
Police ask anyone with information about the person's identity to call the department at 225-665-5106.
