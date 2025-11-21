82°
Denham Springs Police arrest man accused of holding Off The Hook employee at gunpoint during robbery
DENHAM SPRINGS — The Denham Springs Police Department has arrested a man accused of holding an employee of a fast food restaurant at gunpoint during a robbery.
Carlos Brooks, 42, was arrested and charged with armed robbery involving the use of a firearm, DSPD said Friday.
Brooks allegedly pulled a gun on Elisabeth Netterville, an employee at Off The Hook, and stole $500 from the seafood restaurant before leaving in a black Chevrolet Silverado.
