Denham Springs Piccadilly set to open, December

3 hours 35 minutes 56 seconds ago Monday, November 18 2019 Nov 18, 2019 November 18, 2019 9:18 AM November 18, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Mapquest

DENHAM SPRINGS – A brand new full-service Piccadilly is set to open in Denham Springs, Dec. 11.

The new 7,000 square-foot location, all set to open in the Juban Crossing shopping center, will feature an open kitchen and modern conveniences like USB plugins as well as a takeout area for guests on the go.

The menu will include Piccadilly favorites such as carrot soufflé, fried chicken, and Southern-fried fish. Customers will also notice new additions to the menu such as made-to-order entrée salads and fresh, seasonal salads.

Click here for more information on the new location.

