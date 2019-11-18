Denham Springs Piccadilly set to open, December

Photo: Mapquest

DENHAM SPRINGS – A brand new full-service Piccadilly is set to open in Denham Springs, Dec. 11.

The new 7,000 square-foot location, all set to open in the Juban Crossing shopping center, will feature an open kitchen and modern conveniences like USB plugins as well as a takeout area for guests on the go.

The menu will include Piccadilly favorites such as carrot soufflé, fried chicken, and Southern-fried fish. Customers will also notice new additions to the menu such as made-to-order entrée salads and fresh, seasonal salads.

