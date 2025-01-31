Denham Springs man sentenced to over six years in federal prison for distribution of child porn

DENHAM SPRINGS - A 57-year-old man was sentenced to over six years in federal prison for distribution of child pornography, according to the United States Department of Justice.

Barry Paul Vining, of Denham Springs, was sentenced to 78 months in federal prison following his conviction and must serve five years of supervised release after he is no longer imprisoned. He is also ordered to pay $357,000 in restitution and register as a sex offender upon release.

On November 27, 2022, Vining knowing distributed two images of child pornography when he uploaded them to a file sharing service that allowed other users around the world to download and share the images. He also possessed files that contained numerous images and videos of child pornography.