Denham Springs man arrested in LPSO child porn investigation booked on more charges
DENHAM SPRINGS - A man who was arrested in a child porn investigation in July was booked on new charges.
Livingston Parish deputies finished a full forensic search of 27-year-old Connor Teague's devices and found thousands of photos and videos of child sexual abuse material.
Deputies said Teague had a folder called "Nudity" with 4,218 pictures and videos inside and a folder called "Suspected CSAM," which had 7,790 photo files.
LPSO said between the two folders, there were multiple videos of children, including toddlers and infants, having sex with adults and animals.
Teague was booked with an additional 50 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material of victims under the age of 13.
