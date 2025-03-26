Denham Springs fire officials work house fire on River Run Drive

DENHAM SPRINGS - Fire officials responded to a house fire on River Run Drive on Wednesday morning, according to the Denham Springs Fire Department.

The fire took place at the 1500 block of River Run Drive. Officials say flames were coming from the rear of the home; images showed a damaged garage area as well as smoke coming from the house.

The fire was quickly extinguished and no injuries were reported. Officials did not provide a cause for the fire.