Demonstrators march on Pennington Biomedical ahead of MAHA bill signing with RFK, governor

BATON ROUGE — Dozens of demonstrators gathered along Perkins Road on Friday ahead of Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s visit to Pennington Biomedical Research Center.

Kennedy is set to join Gov. Jeff Landry in a bill signing for legislation in line with the HHS secretary's "Make America Healthy Again" initiative at 11:30 a.m. WBRZ will stream the event on YouTube and Facebook.

"This legislation is a bold step toward reshaping the future of health and wellness in Louisiana and across the country," Landry's office said ahead of the signing.

Protestors opposing Kennedy and his policies marched on Pennington ahead of the event. As they marched from Velodrome Park, the group carried signs claiming "RFK is the danger, NOT vaccines," referencing the top health official's outspoken critique of vaccinations.

"Vaccines Make America Healthy," another sign read.

Over the last month, Kennedy has made multiple widespread changes across the nation's health department, including ousting the entire CDC vaccine advisory committee.

Sen. Bill Cassidy, a medical doctor, welcomed Kennedy to Baton Rouge earlier in the week. His office said that the pair worked together to "eliminate harmful ingredients and artificial dyes, safeguard children from sex change operations, and, most recently, increase patients’ access to life-saving treatment through prior authorization reform."

“I know how passionate you are—and I am—about having good nutrition to Make America Healthy Again,” Cassidy, who chaired the committee that confirm Kennedy's nomination as HHS secretary earlier this year, said.

Despite voting to approve Kennedy, Cassidy expressed concerns about his stance on vaccines during the Senate confirmation hearing.