26°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

DEMCO requests decreased electricity use to reduce grid risk

2 hours 8 minutes 9 seconds ago Tuesday, January 21 2025 Jan 21, 2025 January 21, 2025 9:38 AM January 21, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence
Webb Park via Benjamin Fabre

GREENWELL SPRINGS - DEMCO issued a request to its customers to reduce electricity use to decrease the risk of the grid collapsing amid snowy weather. 

"Every small action adds up," officials said. 

To reduce the risk of overstressing the grid during inclement weather, DEMCO said you can follow these simple tips:

- Set thermostats to 68 degrees or lower
- Run heating systems sparingly and instead layer up inside
- Use high-demand appliances, such as laundry machines or dishwashers, during low-demand hours (10 p.m. to 6 a.m.)
- Keep lights and electronics off during the day
- Wash clothes in cold water to reduce the heating demand
- Use towels to seal up any drafts in your home 

Trending News

“Every member's efforts contribute to the collective strength of our cooperative; by making these small changes, we can help keep the grid stable and power flowing during this winter freeze."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days