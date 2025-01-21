DEMCO requests decreased electricity use to reduce grid risk

Webb Park via Benjamin Fabre

GREENWELL SPRINGS - DEMCO issued a request to its customers to reduce electricity use to decrease the risk of the grid collapsing amid snowy weather.

"Every small action adds up," officials said.

To reduce the risk of overstressing the grid during inclement weather, DEMCO said you can follow these simple tips:

- Set thermostats to 68 degrees or lower

- Run heating systems sparingly and instead layer up inside

- Use high-demand appliances, such as laundry machines or dishwashers, during low-demand hours (10 p.m. to 6 a.m.)

- Keep lights and electronics off during the day

- Wash clothes in cold water to reduce the heating demand

- Use towels to seal up any drafts in your home

“Every member's efforts contribute to the collective strength of our cooperative; by making these small changes, we can help keep the grid stable and power flowing during this winter freeze."