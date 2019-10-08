Delta Regional Authority invests over $6.6 million in rural Louisiana

Baton Rouge - According to the office of Governor John Bel Edwards, the Delta Regional Authority (DRA) has invested more than $6.6 million into rural Louisiana.

The Governor and DRA Federal Co-Chairman Chris Caldwell announced the DRA made a $2.3 million investment that will strengthen public infrastructure and workforce development.

In addition to this, more than $4.3 million was recently awarded to rural Louisiana communities to expand the impact of workforce development efforts.

The Governor's office says sixteen new investments will provide funding for projects supporting water and sewer system improvements and industry-led workforce training programs in communities across Louisiana through DRA and other public and private resources.

“This investment will help boost an already growing economy, which will not only serve our people but also provide much needed support to infrastructure improvements,” said Gov. Edwards.

Funding for these projects is provided by the States’ Economic Development Assistance Program.