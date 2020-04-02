Delivery company donates much-needed supplies to Baton Rouge hospitals

BATON ROUGE – A company that delivers all kinds of items from groceries to furniture, through an app, is providing something essential to area hospitals.

“It was just leftover boxes in a warehouse so we figured instead of having them just sit around, let's donate them,” said Grabit Owner Michael Landry.

Landry and a handful of his workers stopped at four hospitals this week, delivering a total of 5,000 gloves and 5,000 masks to medical workers.

“One of our business partners owns a supply company that had extra boxes of gloves and masks,” Landry said.

Landry said it was a no-brainer to transport the supplies where they're needed most.

“We decided to donate to Baton Rouge General first because we read a news article that they were really low on supplies. So, we thought if we can help them why not help everyone else. So we're trying to continue to make these donations.”

The gesture is appreciated. Captured in a picture, one medical worker has a shocked look on her face when handed the donations.

“They’re definitely grateful,” Landry said. “These doctors and nurses and other medical staff are the real heroes here. They're on the front line fighting for us. We're just simply delivering supplies so they can continue to fight the battle. "

The hospitals that Grabit drivers dropped off supplies at include Baton Rouge General, Our Lady of the Lake, Baton Rouge Hospice and Ochsner. The supplies were split evenly at all four locations.