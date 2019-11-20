54°
Deliberation begins in accused cop killer's trial
SHREVEPORT - Jury deliberation has begun in the trial of alleged cop killer Grover Cannon.
Cannon is accused of killing Shreveport Police Officer Thomas LaValley in 2015. But the Louisiana Supreme Court ordered a new trial with a new jury pool after flaws in the East Baton Rouge jury selection process came to light.
A computer error caused huge swaths of the Baton Rouge population to be excluded from jury selection since 2011. Court administrators said anyone who turned 18 or moved to Baton Rouge in the past eight years had not been considered for jury duty.
Cannon's attorney argued the technical error skewed the makeup of the previous jury. Grover plead not guilty in the killing.
Cannon faces a potential death sentence.
