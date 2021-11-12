Dealer takes plea deal in 2015 overdose death of buyer

BATON ROUGE - Brandon Parker, charged six years ago with murder after selling drugs to a man who died of an overdose, has pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

In March of 2015, Parker sold heroin to 20-year-old James Brasfield who took the drug, went to sleep, and did not wake up the next morning. Parker had already been arrested on July 29, 2015, for other drug charges. Deputies added second-degree murder and possession with intent to distribute heroin.

According to Public Defender Ashley Messina, Parker asked to withdraw his previous plea of "not guilty" and pleaded "responsive to manslaughter." He was sentenced to 10 years for manslaughter and an additional 25 years on possession with intent to distribute.

Since Parker has been in prison since his arrest in 2015, he will be given credit for time served.