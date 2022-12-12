David Simoneaux leaving Catholic for Central head coaching job

BATON ROUGE - Catholic High Head Coach David Simoneaux is leaving the school to accept the head coaching position at Central.

In two years leading the Bears program, Simoneaux amassed almost 25 wins including state title in 2021. This a home coming of sorts as he was the offensive coordinator at Central from 2010-2015 before becoming the head coach at Catholic Pointe-Coupee.

Simoneaux replaces longtime Wildcat head coach Sid Edwards who was let go earlier this month after 15 years as head coach.

Catholic offensive coordinator Zack Morris and defensive coordinator Devin Ducote are expected to follow Simoneaux to Central.

Catholic Athletic Director Ben DiPalma said there is no timetable to hire the next Bears head coach. The school put out the below statement upon Simoneaux's departure:

“We are grateful for Coach Simoneaux’s leadership and the incredible example he has set for the young men at Catholic High School. We wish him the best in his new endeavor,” Harvey said. “Now we look toward the future and our efforts to find a new leader to share in the work we do to advance the mission of our school – which is educating the young men in our care in a holistic environment of academic excellence according to Catholic tradition and the spirit of the Brothers of the Sacred Heart. For 128 years, the ideals set forth by the brothers have shaped Catholic High School into the institution of excellence it is today. We look forward to finding the next individual to carry on the spirit of this important mission.”