David's Bridal announces mass layoffs, terminating more than 9,000 workers

PENNSYLVANIA - David's Bridal announced to corporate executives on Friday that they will lay off over 9,000 workers before the summer is over.

A release was sent out Friday by the company and included that store employees should expect to get notice of termination between June 12 and August 11.

There are 902 David's Bridal stores and five of those locations are in Louisiana -- including Baton Rouge.

The release was sent as a notice to employees in accordance with the WARN Act, but did not provide reasoning for the company's decisions.