55°
Latest Weather Blog
David's Bridal announces mass layoffs, terminating more than 9,000 workers
PENNSYLVANIA - David's Bridal announced to corporate executives on Friday that they will lay off over 9,000 workers before the summer is over.
A release was sent out Friday by the company and included that store employees should expect to get notice of termination between June 12 and August 11.
There are 902 David's Bridal stores and five of those locations are in Louisiana -- including Baton Rouge.
Trending News
The release was sent as a notice to employees in accordance with the WARN Act, but did not provide reasoning for the company's decisions.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU excelling in multiple sports, competing for championships
-
Cyber security specialist claims data leaked from Southeastern available on dark web
-
LSU Gymnastics gets fourth place in NCAA Championship; Haleigh Bryant tied two...
-
Lawmaker's proposal would halt carbon capture project at Lake Maurepas
-
Suspect leads police on lengthy chase through rush hour traffic in Baton...
Sports Video
-
LSU excelling in multiple sports, competing for championships
-
LSU Gymnastics gets fourth place in NCAA Championship; Haleigh Bryant tied two...
-
LSU Gymnastics set to compete for national title
-
Mayor announces minor league hockey team coming to Baton Rouge
-
Alexis Morris wearing late grandfather's tuxedo to WNBA draft