32°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Darrow woman killed, juvenile hurt in Ascension Parish crash Monday afternoon

1 hour 12 minutes 31 seconds ago Tuesday, December 27 2022 Dec 27, 2022 December 27, 2022 5:17 AM December 27, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

GONZALES - Monday afternoon, Louisiana State Police responded to a crash that ultimately left one woman dead.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday when a truck driving on Airline Highway left the road to the right before veering back onto it, crossing the median, and entering oncoming traffic, where it hit an SUV in the oncoming lane head-on.

The driver of the SUV, Brandi Hall, 39, died on the scene. Additionally, State Police say there was a juvenile passenger in the car with her, who also sustained injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Trending News

The driver of the truck, Jennie Alexander, was arrested for negligent homicide, negligent injuring, and careless operation. State Police say impairment is unknown at this time. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days