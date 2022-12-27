32°
Darrow woman killed, juvenile hurt in Ascension Parish crash Monday afternoon
GONZALES - Monday afternoon, Louisiana State Police responded to a crash that ultimately left one woman dead.
The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday when a truck driving on Airline Highway left the road to the right before veering back onto it, crossing the median, and entering oncoming traffic, where it hit an SUV in the oncoming lane head-on.
The driver of the SUV, Brandi Hall, 39, died on the scene. Additionally, State Police say there was a juvenile passenger in the car with her, who also sustained injuries and was taken to a local hospital.
The driver of the truck, Jennie Alexander, was arrested for negligent homicide, negligent injuring, and careless operation. State Police say impairment is unknown at this time.
