Damage reported, trees down after storm in capital area

BATON ROUGE - Storm damage such as trees falling on houses and blocking roads has been reported across the capital area Tuesday.

In Baton Rouge, crews are out along Brightside Drive working to clear a large tree that fell along the roadway.

A falling tree also narrowly missed a Maringouin home Tuesday, landing some branches on the front porch.

According to pictures shared with WBRZ, the tree's trunk was split near the base and toppled over toward the home on La. 77 in Maringouin. No injuries have been reported. Additionally, the Maringouin Volunteer Fire Department is working a tree down on Sydney Road in Rosedale.

In Livingston Parish, a tree went down on the road at Cane Market Road west of Perkins Road, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office. It has since been cleared.

Images sent to WBRZ also show trees down on Oakland Road near Lakeland in Pointe Coupee Parish.

The tree fell during high winds on Mardi Gras day that shortened celebrations across the state. For more information about the weather, click here.