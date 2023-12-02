74°
Cyclist struck and killed off Airline Highway in hit-and-run Saturday morning
BATON ROUGE - A cyclist was struck and killed off Airline Highway northbound Saturday morning, according to BRPD.
Police say the incident was a hit-and-run, and the coroner was called to the scene.
The person who died nor the person who struck the cyclist have not yet been identified by police. This is a developing story.
