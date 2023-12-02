72°
Cyclist struck and killed in hit-and-run off Airline Highway Saturday morning

Saturday, December 02 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - A cyclist was killed Saturday morning in a hit-and-run crash near the Hammond Aire Plaza shopping mall. 

Baton Rouge Police officers said the crash happened at 6:30 a.m. The victim died at the scene. 

Neither the person who died nor the person who struck the cyclist have been identified by police. 

