Cyclist struck and killed in hit-and-run off Airline Highway Saturday morning
BATON ROUGE - A cyclist was killed Saturday morning in a hit-and-run crash near the Hammond Aire Plaza shopping mall.
Baton Rouge Police officers said the crash happened at 6:30 a.m. The victim died at the scene.
Neither the person who died nor the person who struck the cyclist have been identified by police.
