Cyclist killed in crash on Oak Villa Boulevard

BATON ROUGE - Officials say a cyclist was killed in a crash along Baton Rouge's Oak Villa Boulevard early Thursday morning.

The fatal incident took place shortly before 5 a.m., when a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle at Oak Villa Boulevard and Crossway Avenue, according to a representative with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD).

BRPD Traffic Homicide Detectives are investigating the crash, and the coroner has been called to the scene.

Area drivers should note that Oak Villa Boulevard near South Choctaw Drive has been closed due to the crash.

Additional information related to this tragic incident will be reported as it is received from authorities.