76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Cyclist killed in crash on Oak Villa Boulevard

2 hours 28 minutes 40 seconds ago Thursday, May 27 2021 May 27, 2021 May 27, 2021 5:59 AM May 27, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Officials say a cyclist was killed in a crash along Baton Rouge's Oak Villa Boulevard early Thursday morning.

The fatal incident took place shortly before 5 a.m., when a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle at Oak Villa Boulevard and Crossway Avenue, according to a representative with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD).

Trending News

BRPD Traffic Homicide Detectives are investigating the crash, and the coroner has been called to the scene.
Area drivers should note that Oak Villa Boulevard near South Choctaw Drive has been closed due to the crash. 

Additional information related to this tragic incident will be reported as it is received from authorities. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days