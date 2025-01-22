Curbside garbage, recycling and out-of-cart collection for East Baton Rouge Parish resumes Thursday

BATON ROUGE - Curbside garbage, recycling and out-of-cart services will resume on Thursday, Jan. 23 for East Baton Rouge Parish, according to the office of Mayor-President Sid Edwards.

The statement says collection will begin with a late start to limit travel in the early morning hours. If an area cannot be serviced due to conditions or time limitations, that area will be served on the next regularly scheduled collection day.

All curbside solid waste collection services along with the North Landfill and Starwood Court Collection Facility will return to normal operating hours on Friday, Jan. 24.



WM put out a statement saying they suspended all garbage and trash collection service due to severe winter weather conditions in the Baton Rouge Metro area and surrounding parishes including West Feliciana, St. Helena, Livingston and Tangipahoa as well as St. James Parish, the town of Gramercy and the town of Lutcher on Thursday, January 23, 2025. They plan to provide an update on service for Friday.