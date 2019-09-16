Criminal investigation underway after pictures show car dragging dog

WILSON - A criminal investigation is open in East Feliciana Parish after videos and pictures showed what appeared to be a dog being dragged by a car.



Greg Phares with the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office said a complaint was filed with his office this weekend. That's when investigators began looking into it. The dog, presumably a Great Dane according to the sheriff's office, was sent to the LSU Vet School for a necropsy.



"From that video we were able to obtain a plate number," Phares said. "It turned out to be on a rental car which complicated things a bit. We think we've identified who rented the car, not certain if that was the individual driving it."



Right now, investigators are trying to figure out if the driver did it by accident or on purpose.



"We don't know if a crime was committed," Phares said. "We don't know if the dog was already dead, if it was accidentally run over, or someone deliberately dragging the dog... Which would be a crime."



Phares said the dog did have a collar but not any personal identifying information.