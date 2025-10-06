'Crime is down, but is 80 murders good?' Mayor-President Sid Edwards open to National Guard deployment

BATON ROUGE - Crime may be down in Baton Rouge, Mayor-President Sid Edwards said Monday that he is open to a National Guard deployment in the capital city.

In September, Gov. Jeff Landry sent a letter to the federal government requesting the deployment of Louisiana's National Guard to the state's largest cities.

"I'm going to err on the side of taking a chance or the hope that more of a presence in our city can keep our citizens safer," Edwards said.

He pointed to the staff shortages faced by local law enforcement and said that the National Guard would not only be stationed in high-crime areas, but also at large events like LSU football games and near busy bars.

"With us being so short in our police force, I could see the guard helping us hold those events safely," he added.

Edwards said he has discussed with both EBR Sheriff Sid Gautreaux and BRPD police chief TJ Morse how the guard could be integrated if the plan proceeds.

"If it comes to fruition, we're going to sit down and build a plan, you know, for Baton Rouge, and I believe 100% our governor is going to go along with that and work with us on what it looks like," he said.

Edwards envisions the Guard's role extending beyond crime reduction, saying they could assist with blight, trash pickup, helping the homeless, and managing traffic flow.

Last week, several council members expressed opposition to deploying the National Guard in Baton Rouge. Edwards said he wants to keep the conversation going.

"As it gets closer to them coming, and it does, you know, it happens, I look forward to sitting down with them again because whatever's decided, we're going to be in it together, okay? And I think there are measures we can take and conversations we can have to maybe alleviate some of those fears," he said.

Religious group Prophetic Voices said they are opposed to troops coming to Baton Rouge.

"The occupation of neighborhoods with military forces does not give the appearance that our city is a place where families can thrive, but presents the imagery of a war zone. A move like this subtly communicates that there are areas in our city that are occupied by non-humans," they said.

Edwards says a date has not been set for when the guard could be deployed in the city.