84°
Latest Weather Blog
Crews responding to mechanical fire at Blue Bayou
BATON ROUGE - Fire crews responded to a mechanical fire at Blue Bayou waterpark Tuesday evening.
According to St. George Fire Department, one of the pumphouses behind an attraction caught on fire. No injuries were reported, and the fire was under control soon after crews arrived.
Trending News
It is unclear what caused the fire.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Judge temporarily revokes custody in rape paternity case after Nakamoto report; trial...
-
Energy usage during month of June could make history, Entergy says
-
West Feliciana golf course officially sold in $4.5 million deal
-
LSU Tiger Fans in Omaha pull up on some prime seats
-
Officers make arrest after man shot to death at his home off...
Sports Video
-
LSU Tiger Fans in Omaha pull up on some prime seats
-
Sports2-a-Days: Zachary Broncos
-
VIDEO: Looking ahead to the NBA Draft with ESPN NBA Reporter Andrew...
-
Paul Mainieri remembers leading Notre Dame to last College World Series
-
Saints safety Chauncey Gardner Johnson believes defense should get some more respect