Crews rescue hiker lost in area park
CENTRAL - Firefighters rescued a hiker Sunday night after that person became lost in a wooded area in East Baton Rouge Parish.
According to the Central Fire Department, firefighters were called to the dead end of Frenchtown Road around 6:20 p.m. to search for the individual in a BREC park.
Crews searched the area and were able to find the lost hiker within about an hour.
No injuries were reported.
