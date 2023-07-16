Crews rescue hiker lost in area park

74°
5 years 5 months 1 week ago Monday, February 05 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CENTRAL - Firefighters rescued a hiker Sunday night after that person became lost in a wooded area in East Baton Rouge Parish.

According to the Central Fire Department, firefighters were called to the dead end of Frenchtown Road around 6:20 p.m. to search for the individual in a BREC park.

Crews searched the area and were able to find the lost hiker within about an hour.

No injuries were reported.

