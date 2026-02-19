71°
Crews in Brusly replacing old utility poles along Main Street, La. 1, Labauve Street, Vaughn Drive
BRUSLY — Crews in Brusly will be replacing old utility poles on Thursday.
The crews will be using large machinery to upgrade infrastructure along Main Street, La. 1, Labauve Street and Vaughn Drive. Brusly Police says that drivers can expect temporary road closures and travel delays between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.
