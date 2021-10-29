60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Crews fight fire at paper mill in East Baton Rouge

51 minutes 57 seconds ago Friday, October 29 2021 Oct 29, 2021 October 29, 2021 5:44 PM October 29, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
2019 file photo

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story suggested the plant was closed. The facility is still operational though saw considerable layoffs in 2019. 

ZACHARY - Firefighters were called to put out a blaze at the Georgia-Pacific paper mill in East Baton Rouge on Friday.

Zachary Fire Chief Danny Kimble told WBRZ the fire broke out at the facility around 4:30 Friday afternoon. The department said the fire was small and had been brought under control after about an hour.

The department is still on the scene putting out the remaining hot spots.

No injuries were reported. It's currently unclear what started the fire. 

Trending News

The plant significantly cut back its operations in 2019, laying off nearly 700 of its workers.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days