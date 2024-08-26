87°
Crews extinguish fire from roof of a church Sunday night
BAKER— Detectives are investigating what caused a fire on the roof of a church in Baker Sunday night.
The Central Fire Department posted pictures of the fire at Reformation Church on social media. The department said their crew responded to the fire around 8 p.m. and were able to contain it in less than an hour.
No injuries were reported.
The District Six Fire Department, Brownsfield Fire Department and the Baton Rouge Fire Department also assisted in extinguishing the fire.
