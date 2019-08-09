91°
Crews clear overturned cement truck after hours-long closure on Magnolia Bridge Road

By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Central Fire Department

CENTRAL - An overturned cement truck blocked Magnolia Bridge Road for much of Friday.

The accident was reported around noon on Magnolia Bridge Road between Greenwell Springs Road and the Amite River. The roadway reopened around 5 p.m. 

The Central Fire Department says one person was treated for minor injuries.

