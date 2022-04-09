Crawfish Tracker: Don't expect much relief before Easter

BATON ROUGE - We're fast approaching one of the biggest weekends for crawfish boils in Louisiana, and it doesn't look like the coveted crustaceans are gonna get much cheaper before then.

According to the WBRZ Crawfish Price Index, costs have been largely unchanged in the capital area for a few weeks, with prices at most popular vendors changing incrementally or not at all weekend-to-weekend.

As of Saturday morning, the average cost of boiled crawdads in the Baton Rouge area is right around $5.21 per pound. Live crawfish are going for about $3.69 on average.

The cheapest price we found for boiled crawfish, at polled restaurants, was $3.99 per pound. Live are going for as low as $2.99, however.

Check out the full tracker here.