66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Crawfish Tracker: Capital area sees first solid price drop of the season

3 hours 3 minutes 27 seconds ago Friday, March 05 2021 Mar 5, 2021 March 05, 2021 3:51 PM March 05, 2021 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - The cost of crawfish took a much-needed dip in the area this week, with some sellers lowering prices by as much as a full dollar per pound.

According to the WBRZ Crawfish Price Index, the average cost at popular restaurants in the capital region dropped to $5.45 per pound, more than a half-dollar cheaper than last week. The average price for live crawdads also saw a significant drop, down to $4.32.

The cheapest price for boiled crawfish, at sellers polled by WBRZ, was $4.99 per pound. Live were going for as low $3.50 by the pound. 

You can check out the full results of the Crawfish Price Index by clicking here

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days