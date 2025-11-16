77°
Crash on I-10 near Acadian Thruway leaves vehicle overturned blocking two right lanes

Sunday, November 16 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ STAFF

BATON ROUGE - A Sunday morning crash has left two right lanes on I-10 Westbound near Acadian Thruway blocked off.

The crash left one vehicle overturned, blocking the middle and right lanes on I-10, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The blockage begins near the downtown exit near Perkins Road, with traffic spanning all the way down to College Drive.

Expect delays if traveling the route.

