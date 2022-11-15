50°
Crash near I-10/I-110 split Tuesday morning bogs down morning commute
BATON ROUGE - A crash in the westbound lanes of I-10 near the Mississippi River Bridge snagged the Tuesday morning commute.
The crash happened shortly after 5 a.m. just after the BR Airport exit. As of 6:30 a.m., one of the two lanes that had been blocked for an hour reopened, but backups remained past the College Drive exit.
No injuries were reported.
For live traffic updates, check the WBRZ Traffic feed here.
