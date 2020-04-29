62°
Crash involving seven vehicles causes injuries, interstate closure at I-10 East near Highland
BATON ROUGE - On Wednesday morning, around 6:50 a.m., an accident involving seven vehicles, including an 18-wheeler, caused the closure of I-10 East after Highland Rd/LA-42/Exit 166.
At this time officials are responding to the collisions, which they say caused minor injuries.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash CLOSES I-10 East at Highland Road. Expect delays.— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) April 29, 2020
