Covington woman killed after crashing dirt bike while leaving party Saturday night

Saturday, July 30 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

COVINGTON - A woman died after crashing her dirt bike less than a quarter-mile away from the party she was leaving Saturday night.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said a 27-year-old woman was leaving a social gathering on Tchefuncte Drive in Covington around 6:45 p.m. when she crashed her dirt bike into a tree.

Deputies said the woman was taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. The woman's name was not released.

