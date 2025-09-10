90°
Latest Weather Blog
Coursey Boulevard closed briefly due to 'hazardous materials incident'
ST. GEORGE — Emergency responders had to close Coursey Boulevard for a time Wednesday because of a "hazardous materials incident" between Jones Creek Road and Hickory Ridge Boulevard, on the Walmart side of the street.
Coursey Boulevard was blocked at Coursey Cove beginning at 10:36 a.m., according to the St. George Fire Department. The department blamed a natural gas leak.
Trending News
The road was reopened during the lunch hour.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
What was found in Smitty's plume?
-
First meeting held to discuss building of memorial for French Quarter terrorist...
-
Small Business Administration offering relief for La. small businesses affected by Smitty's...
-
11 Baton Rouge restaurants participating in Joe Burrow Foundation's Dine For 9...
-
Bogalusa man killed, three others hurt in Livingston Parish crash Monday night